Sriya Reddy is excited for Salaar’s re-release on the big screen

Updated on: 25 March,2025 11:27 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS

Actor Sriya Reddy who played a major role in the blockbuster movie Salaar :Part 1 – Ceasefire said that she was so excited on the re-release of the movie

Picture Courtesy/Sriya Reddy's Instagram account

Actor Sriya Reddy who played a major role in the blockbuster movie Salaar :Part 1 – Ceasefire said that she was so excited on the re-release of the movie to the big screen following its phenomenal box office success.  


She also reflected on the film’s journey, the love it has received, and the growing excitement for Part 2.


Speaking about the film’s impact, she shared, “I’m so excited! I can’t wait to witness the euphoria again—the memes, the chatter, and hearing how people have watched it multiple times. The way Salaar has connected with audiences across regions is truly special, and I know the conversations will only grow stronger as we look forward to Part 2.”


Shriya also expressed her gratitude for the unexpected outpouring of love for her character, Radha Rama. Adding to it she said, “When Prashanth [Neel] told me Radha Rama would resonate with people, I didn’t quite believe it. But the response has been overwhelming, and the questions about what she will do next just make me feel even more grateful.”

As she prepares to watch the film again, she reflected on how the experience has evolved. “The first time, I was nervous—there was so much anticipation. This time, I want to enjoy it without that fear. I expect more conversations, a deeper understanding of the characters and their relationships, and of course, the excitement for Salaar: Part 2 to be even bigger.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has set new benchmarks at the box office while building an ever-growing fanbase. With its re-release, the film once again invites audiences to immerse themselves in its world, reigniting the passion and anticipation for what’s next. The film originally released in December 2023.

