S.S Rajamouli's film ‘RRR’ adds one more feather in its cap

Updated on: 16 December,2022 05:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The film becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan

Ace filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's epic action drama RRRhas been making news ever since the time it got released. While the film created a whole new kind of rage with its phenomenal success by grabbing multiple awards and acclamation, now it has added one more feather to its success by becoming the highest-grossing Indian Film in Japan with a humongous collection of 410+ Yen.


The film ‘RRR’ was released on 21 October 2022 in Japan by Keizo Kabata's Twin Company in 209 screens and 31 IMAX screens across 44 cities and prefectures, the widest release for an Indian film in the country. Ever since its release, the film has been receiving humongous love from the audience in Japan that subsequently evidenced by its box office success as the film has now become the highest-grossing Indian Film in Japan with a massive collection of 410+ Yen while the theaters have witnessed the footfall of around 271 K in 55 days.


Apart from this, 'RRR' has grabbed many awards and acclamation ever since its release. 'RRR' is the third Indian film and the first Telugu film to receive nominations at the Golden Globes, nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category and for the Best Original Song. Ahead of this, the film was nominated in three categories at the 47th Saturn Awards and won the Best International Film award. RRR was considered to be one of the best films of the year by the National Board of Review, making it only the second non-English film ever to make it to the list.

RRR is directed by S. S. Rajamouli while the story is written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

