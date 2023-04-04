Breaking News
S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over one million footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Updated on: 04 April,2023 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has got over 1 million footfalls in Japan and is reportedly the first Indian film to do so in the country

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over one million footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Still from 'RRR'


Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has got over 1 million footfalls in Japan and is reportedly the first Indian film to do so in the country.


The Ram Charan and NTR Jr.-starrer film was released in October last year. The official Twitter handle of RRR movie shared news about the movie getting 1 million footfalls in 164 days of its theatrical run.



The tweet read: "#RRRMovie records 1 Million+ footfall in 164 Days and continues its rocking run."


An excited Rajamouli too wrote: "Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans...Arigato Guzaimasu #RRRinJapan."

It was in February, when the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' was feted with the 95th Oscar award in the Original Song category. It also brought home a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award honour.

'RRR' actor Jr NTR said, ‘I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love."

'Naatu Naatu' won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director S.S. Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event.

'RRR' also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

(With inputs from IANS)

