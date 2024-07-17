The film was being shot at LV Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai. The Virugambakkam police were notified about the accident, and an investigation is in progress

Sardar poster

Listen to this article Stuntman killed in 20-foot fall while filming action sequence for Karthi's 'Sardar 2' x 00:00

On Tuesday, July 16, a stuntman had a fatal accident on the set of PS Mithran’s Karthi-starrer Sardar 2. The stuntman, named Elumalai, fell 20 feet from a platform while filming an action scene and was taken to the hospital.

The film was being shot at LV Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai. The Virugambakkam police were notified about the accident, and an investigation is in progress. Elumalai, who was 54 years old, suffered severe injuries from the fall and passed away due to internal bleeding at 11:30 pm. The shooting of Sardar 2 has been stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visuals of PS Mithran:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabari Giri (@sabari_photographs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PS Mithran (@psmithran)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PS Mithran (@psmithran)

The stuntman reportedly fell from a height of 20 feet while filming and unfortunately died from internal bleeding. Ezhumalai, who was practicing a fight without any safety equipment, fell and suffered fatal injuries. Doctors confirmed that he died from chest injuries and lung hemorrhaging caused by the fall. The Virugampakkam police are investigating the incident.

Prince Pictures, the production company for Sardar 2, released a statement confirming the news, “We regret to report the death of Mr Elumalai, a member of the Stunt Union who worked as a stunt rig man on the sets of our film Sardar 2. On Tuesday evening July 16, after the stunt sequences were filmed, as we were wrapping up shooting for the day, Mr Elumalai accidentally fell from a rostrum of 20 feet high and sustained injuries.”

They further wrote, “He was rushed to the neraby multi speciality hospital where he was treated by the team of doctors. However, at around 11.30 pm on July 16, 2024, despite the intensive medical treatment, Mr Elumalai unfortunately passed away. Our entire team extend our sincerest condolences to Mr Elumalai’s family and we stand with them in this time of grief.”

Stay tuned to Mid-day.com for further updates on this story