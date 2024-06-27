Suriya, Bobby Deol’s ‘Kanguva’ to release on October 10, features biggest war sequence with 10,000 people

'Kanguva’ promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale.

Kanguva poster

Coming from the house of Studio Green, the much-awaited 'Kanguva', starring Suriya, is indeed one of the biggest films that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. While the sizzling teaser gave a glimpse of its enormous and thrilling world, it also presented the never-before-seen avatar of superstar Suriya as the mighty warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, which has piqued excitement to sky-high levels. All of this has left the audience curious to know more, and now the makers have finally announced the film's release date: 10th October 2024.

With the new poster, the makers of 'Kanguva' have made a grand announcement of the release date. The film is all set to release on 10th October 2024. The makers shared the new poster and jotted down the caption - "Ready yourselves to welcome the Warrior King 👑Our #Kanguva is set to conquer your hearts and screens from October 10, 2024 🗡️🏹#KanguvaFromOct10 🦅"

‘Kanguva’ promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad'.

'Kanguva' is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crores, it's bigger than the likes of 'Pushpa', 'Singham', and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across 7 different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences featuring over 10,000 people.

Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film. The two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," Bobby said.

Suriya also shared how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting chops. "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on 10th October 2024.