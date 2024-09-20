Swanand Kirkire called out the music streaming giant Spotify for not crediting him for his Marathi song 'Phoda Datta Naam Taho' from the film 'Deool'

Popular Indian singer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire has called out a major music streaming platform for crediting his song to another singer. The singer said that the error came to his notice when someone remembered his song 'Phoda Datta Naam Taho' from the 20011 Marathi film 'Deool'. Upon visiting the audio platform to revisit the song, Kirkire noticed that his name was missing from the credit list of the song. It was credited to singer Uttara Kelkar.

What Swanand Kirkire said about wrong credit on audio platform.

Kirke took to his X account and penned his disappointment towards the music platform. He shared that the song was sung by him and also added that he has no hopes from the streaming giant to for corrective measures. He also pointed out that such error leads to future generations associating the song with Uttara Kelkar instead of him.

The singer worded his disappointment in the micro-blogging site in Marathi. The tweet when roughly translated reads: "Recently, when someone remembered this song of mine from the movie 'Deool' on X, I went to listen to it on Spotify and saw that my name was not there. This entire song is written and sung by me, composed by Mangesh Dahake, but the credit is given to a singer named Uttara Kelkar."

आता कुणीतरी X वर देऊळ चित्रपटातील माझं हे गाणं आठवलं, म्हणून मी ते Spotify वर ऐकायला गेलो, तर बघितलं की तिथे माझं नावच नाही. हे संपूर्ण गाणं मीच लिहिलंय आणि गायलेलं आहे, मंगेश डहाकेंनी कंपोज केलेलं आहे, पण क्रेडिट उत्तरा केळकर नावाच्या गायिकेला दिलं गेलंय. आता Spotify म्हणेल की… — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) September 19, 2024

"Now Spotify will say it's not our job, whoever filled the metadata should have seen it. Oh bro, you're such a big platform, you must have some way to fix the error. This is history being written. If someone hears and writes about this song 50 years from now, he will only know that this voice belongs to Uttara Kelkar. I saw this so I am aware of it. There must be countless such songs that has been wrongly credited. I know, no one will do anything. But I won't stop singing. #CreditDedoYaar," he added.

The song 'Phoda Datta Naam Taho' is from the Marathi comedy film 'Deool' that was directed by Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni. The film stars Girish Kulkarni, Nana Patekar, Dilip Prabhawalkar, Sharvani Pillai, Sonali Kulkarni in lead roles. The film is about the effect of globalization on India's small towns and the terrible state of Indian villages, with a political backdrop. The film went on to win three National awards- Best Feature Film Best Actor and Beat Dialogue.

Who is Uttara Kelkar?

She is a playback singer who has been singing since 1972. According to IMDb, she has been associated with films like 'Adventures of Tarzan', 'Roja', 'Dance Dance, 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' among others.