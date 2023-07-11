Breaking News
BMC trials ‘lifeguard drones’
Vikhroli East-West connector misses yet another deadline!
Food delivery man injured in drunk driving incident on Andheri-Kurla Road
Missing Rs 5-cr train engine returns intact
Badass Beg does good at Badwater
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamannaah Bhatia dances to Kaavaalaa at airport delights paparazzi

Tamannaah Bhatia dances to 'Kaavaalaa' at airport, delights paparazzi

Updated on: 11 July,2023 03:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tamannaah Bhatia delights paparazzi by dancing with one of them to 'Kaavaalaa'

Tamannaah Bhatia dances to 'Kaavaalaa' at airport, delights paparazzi

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article
Tamannaah Bhatia dances to 'Kaavaalaa' at airport, delights paparazzi
x
00:00

Tamannaah Bhatia, the acclaimed actress known for her exceptional dancing skills, created a moment of sheer delight for fans and onlookers at the airport. While going about her day, she encountered a paparazzo who had an intriguing request - to dance to her latest song ‘Kavaalaa’ from the film ‘Jailer’, Demonstrating her infectious enthusiasm, Tamannaah happily accepted the challenge and embarked on an impromptu dance-off.


The atmosphere quickly became electrifying as Tamannaah unleashed her skillful moves, captivating everyone around her. With effortless grace and precision, she grooved to the beats of her new song, showcasing her talent and leaving spectators in awe. The impromptu performance brought smiles to the faces of onlookers, who eagerly captured the moment on their phones.


Tamannah’s airport attire complimented her vibe perfectly. She was dressed in a matching set of black sweatpants and sports crop top.She had on a stylish black jacket with statement sunglasses. She exuded a casual yet trendy vibe. 


As videos and photos of the spontaneous dance session circulated online, the internet erupted with excitement. Fans and netizens expressed their admiration for Tamannaah's exceptional talent and her willingness to engage with her fans. The incident quickly became a trending topic, with users applauding her ability to spread joy and connect with people through her dancing.

In a heartwarming gesture, Tamannaah engaged with the paparazzo on a personal level, sharing a friendly hug and handshake after their lively dance session. The interaction demonstrated her warmth and genuine connection with the media and her fans, leaving a lasting impression on those present.

Tamannaah's impromptu dance-off at the airport exemplified her magnetic energy, vibrant personality, and dedication to her craft. Her genuine love for dance and her fans was evident throughout the lively performance. The incident not only brought delight to those present but also showcased her ability to create a positive and memorable experience for everyone involved.

tamannaah bhatia Entertainment News Entertainment News Update south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK