Actress Tamannaah Bhatia had an incredible 2024 and is now set to captivate fans once again on the big screen. She is gearing up for the release of her next major film, 'Odela 2'. Fans have eagerly awaited the film, sharing their excitement ever since Tamannaah announced the project. She recently unveiled the film’s poster, showcasing her striking Naga Sadhu avatar and revealing that the teaser would be launched at the Maha Kumbh on February 22. Today, she headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela to release the grand teaser of Odela 2.

The teaser of Odela 2 looks absolutely mesmerizing, and Tamannaah's look and character feel refreshing and confident. The thriller promises an exciting cinematic experience, centered around the eternal battle between good, personified by Tamannaah, and evil. It will be thrilling to watch her in this powerful role. She plays the role of Shiv Shakti and her intense look in the film has already got fans excited to watch her performance on the big screen. Watching the teaser, the MahaKumbh mela seems to have been the apt location for the film's teaser launch.

Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy. The sequel to Odela Railway Station (2022) centers on the fictional village of the same name. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces

Tamannaah's work front

Tamannaah dominated the music charts in 2024 with her special appearance in Stree 2’s chart-topping song Aaj Ki Raat, which became the year's biggest hit. Her electrifying performance was the talk of the town. The actress has starred in several successful films, including the Baahubali franchise, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, cementing her status as one of the most versatile and celebrated pan-India stars.