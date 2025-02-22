Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamannaah Bhatia unveils teaser of her film Odela 2 at MahaKumbh mela watch

Tamannaah Bhatia unveils teaser of her film Odela 2 at MahaKumbh mela, watch 

Updated on: 22 February,2025 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tamannaah Bhatia visited Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj today to unveil the teaser of the film Odela 2. The film sees her play the role of Shiv Shakti

Tamannaah Bhatia unveils teaser of her film Odela 2 at MahaKumbh mela, watch 

Team of Odela 2 at Maha Kumbh mela

Listen to this article
Tamannaah Bhatia unveils teaser of her film Odela 2 at MahaKumbh mela, watch 
x
00:00

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia had an incredible 2024 and is now set to captivate fans once again on the big screen. She is gearing up for the release of her next major film, 'Odela 2'. Fans have eagerly awaited the film, sharing their excitement ever since Tamannaah announced the project. She recently unveiled the film’s poster, showcasing her striking Naga Sadhu avatar and revealing that the teaser would be launched at the Maha Kumbh on February 22. Today, she headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela to release the grand teaser of Odela 2.


Odela 2 teaser


The teaser of Odela 2 looks absolutely mesmerizing, and Tamannaah's look and character feel refreshing and confident. The thriller promises an exciting cinematic experience, centered around the eternal battle between good, personified by Tamannaah, and evil. It will be thrilling to watch her in this powerful role. She plays the role of Shiv Shakti and her intense look in the film has already got fans excited to watch her performance on the big screen. Watching the teaser, the MahaKumbh mela seems to have been the apt location for the film's teaser launch. 


Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy. The sequel to Odela Railway Station (2022) centers on the fictional village of the same name. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sampath Nandi Team Works (@sampathnanditeamworks)

Tamannaah's work front

Tamannaah dominated the music charts in 2024 with her special appearance in Stree 2’s chart-topping song Aaj Ki Raat, which became the year's biggest hit. Her electrifying performance was the talk of the town. The actress has starred in several successful films, including the Baahubali franchise, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, cementing her status as one of the most versatile and celebrated pan-India stars.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamannaah bhatia kumbh mela Mahakumbh 2025 Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK