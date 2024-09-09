Tamannaah Bhatia, who is dating Vijay Varma, spoke about what went wrong in her previous courtships and also shared relationship advice for confused souls

Tamannaah Bhatia Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Tamannaah Bhatia recounts her two breakups before dating Vijay Varma, reveals red flags in a relationship x 00:00

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is dating actor Vijay Varma got candid about her breakups that shaped her thoughts about being in a relationship and also revealed the biggest red flags according to her. In an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Tamannaah spoke about what went wrong in her previous courtships and also shared relationship advice for confused souls.

Tamannaah Bhatia recounts her two breakups

Tamannaah said, “I had two heartbreaks which were extremely important for my evolution. The first happened because I was very young. I think it came from a place where I felt like I wanted more. Just for that one person, I don't think that I could have given up many other things that I wanted. I felt like there was much more to see. Another heartbreak was that I could see that the person was not good for me… as an influence in my life and as a long-term partner.”

What is the biggest red flag according to Tamannaah Bhatia?

The actress shared, “One of the red flags is liars. People who lie for small things. Like, say this pen is something that you bought but it is gifted to you. The funny part is they lie for small things, not even a big thing… Then they will lie for everything. Relationship advice? Main toh bolungi kisi ki na suno (Don't listen to anyone). I was told Jo problem apko relationship ke absolute shuruat mein dikhe na (The problems you see at the beginning of the relationship) like in the first one or two weeks of the relationship, those problems will persist and they will become the roadblock in your relationship. I experienced something similar so it is true.”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship with Vijay Varma

Notably, Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'. After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June 2023.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s acting front

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in 'Vedaa', which also features John Abraham and Sharvari. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit." It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. 'Vedaa' also features Abhishek Bannerjee.