Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tamannaah remembers the time she was rejected from Boogie Woogie
<< Back to Elections 2024

Tamannaah remembers the time she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'

Updated on: 20 March,2024 04:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar', shared that she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'

Tamannaah remembers the time she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'

Pic courtesy/Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Tamannaah remembers the time she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'
x
00:00

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar', shared that she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie', and it has been one hell of a journey for her to get to collaborate with actor Jaaved Jaaferi.


The actress on Tuesday attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents', with the team of her upcoming streaming title 'Daring Partners', which also stars Diana Penty and Jaaved Jaaferi. Tamannaah told the media: "I was once rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'. Since, then it has been a journey to share the same platform with Javed sir, it all has come full-circle."


'Daring Partners' follows the story of two best-friends, who embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry. 'Daring Partners' will soon drop on Prime Video.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamannaah bhatia javed jaffrey bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK