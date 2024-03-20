Tamannaah remembers the time she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar', shared that she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar', shared that she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie', and it has been one hell of a journey for her to get to collaborate with actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

The actress on Tuesday attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents', with the team of her upcoming streaming title 'Daring Partners', which also stars Diana Penty and Jaaved Jaaferi. Tamannaah told the media: "I was once rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'. Since, then it has been a journey to share the same platform with Javed sir, it all has come full-circle."

'Daring Partners' follows the story of two best-friends, who embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry. 'Daring Partners' will soon drop on Prime Video.

