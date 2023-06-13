Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on relationship with Vijay Varma; says 'he came to me with all his guard down'

After months of rumours on her relationship with fellow actor Vijay Varma, Tamannaah opened up about the same. She said that she cares for him deeply and revealed how she found a partner in him

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Apart from their work, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been in the news for their rumoured relationship. The rumours surfaced after a blurry video of them getting cosy at a new year party went viral. Soon after, they were seen together in public and their appearance together in the teaser of Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2' only added on to the rumours. Now, Tamannaah has finally confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma.

In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said that sparks flew on the sets of their Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories 2'. Talking about Vijay, she said, "I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

“He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place," she said.

Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen next in 'Lust Stories 2', which will stream from June 29 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah will be seen in Prime Video's web series 'Jee Karda' which will be released ion June 15 on the streaming platform. 'Jee Karda' is an immersive story of seven childhood friends, who thought that by the time they were 30 that their lives will be sorted. However, upon turning 30, they eventually find out that it’s a grand hot mess instead.

The actress also has 'Jailer' with Rajinikanth and 'Bholaa' with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline.

Vijay, on the other hand, has been getting rave reviews for his performance in the recently released series 'Dahaad' where he played a serial killer. Last year, Varma was heavily praised for his villain act in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's 'Darlings'.