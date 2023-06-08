Vijay Verma to play the 'nicest guy' in 'Lust Stories 2'

As the teaser of this anthology recently dropped, it has left the audience buzzing about Vijay and Tamannah's brilliant chemistry. Apart from this, Vijay has finally announced that he will be seen playing the nicest guy in the anthology

Vijay Verma's picture from IIFA 2023. Pic/Instagram

Vijay Varma has been constantly giving back-to-back remarkable performances and characters in his films and web series. Bringing yet another prolific performance, the actor will be seen in the upcoming anthology 'Lust Stories 2'. As the teaser of this anthology recently dropped, it has left the audience buzzing about Vijay and Tamannah's brilliant chemistry. Apart from this, Vijay has finally announced that he will be seen playing the nicest guy in the anthology.

While the audience has always poured in a lot of love for his characters, the actor has also raised the graph of his acting with every other role. In his last films and web shows, Darlings and Dahaad, Vijay has been playing a quintessential grey guy that has left his fans craving to watch the lover boy side of the actor. As the teaser of 'Lust Stories 2' just released, a fan asked Vijay if 'Lust Stories 2' will also seen him as a notorious villain, and while replying to it, the actor revealed that he will be playing the nicest guy in the anthology series.

As a fan on Twitter wrote, "I’m hoping Lust Stories me you’re not creeping us out another time" To which, Vijay replied, "I’m playing the nicest guy in lust stories."

I’m playing the nicest guy in lust stories. 🤓 https://t.co/XE3dY2w8Oz — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 8, 2023

Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically. Recently, new teaser for Lust Stories 2 was released that got sass, class and multiple shades of lust. The series will be aired on Netflix on 29 June.

Right from IIFA Awards to Cannes Film Festival, Vijay Varma is an actor who has been creating his mark everywhere. With his brilliant acting, the actor enjoys vibrant filmography. Vijay has garnered a lot of love for his portrayal of a psycho killer in 'Dahaad' and as we now know, he will be playing the nicest guy in 'Lust Stories 2', it's indeed a very prolific addition to his interesting slate of character. On the way ahead, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan.

