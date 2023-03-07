Breaking News
Netflix's 'Class' renewed for second season

Updated on: 07 March,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

'Class', which is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite, featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles

Netflix's 'Class' renewed for second season

Picture Courtesy/Netflix India's Instagram account


After a successful run, the makers of Netflix's series 'Class' have decided to come up with a second season.


'Class', which is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite, featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Cyaawal Singh, Chintan Rach, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw in leading roles.



The series, helmed by showrunner Ashim Ahluwalia, was released on February 3.


Sharing the news of the second season on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, "We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester (heart eyes emoji) CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON! (red heart emoji)."

The brief video announcement shows clips from season one as the students of Hampton International are alerted about season two.

The particular announcement has left fans excited.

"Wow...can't wait for it," a social media user commented.

"Amazing news," another one wrote.

Also Read: Makers of Netflix's Class on the nuanced representation of present-day India

'Class' revolves around three scholarship students who join the elite Hampton International academy and find themselves going up against students with a far more privileged background than theirs. Their worlds collide as conflicts emerge, secrets develop and everyone is a suspect after a dead body is found on campus.

More details regarding the second season are awaited.

