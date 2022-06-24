Breaking News
'Tamasha Live': Sonalee Kulkarni turns real life journalist to promote her film

Updated on: 24 June,2022 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The speed news bulletin covered 25 news items in 5 minutes. Audiences were awestruck with the perfect grip she had on language while anchoring where she hosted the segment flawlessly

Sonalee Kulkarni in 'Tamasha Live'


Tamasha Live, the much anticipated and soon-to-be-released Marathi musical movie which boasts 20 songs has now created a new wave. The film stars superstar Marathi actress SonaleeKulkarni as the lead. Taking her onscreen persona offscreen, Sonalee was seen as a real-life TV news anchor reading the news bulletin on Indian television. The speed news bulletin covered 25 news items in 5 minutes. Audiences were awestruck with the perfect grip she had on language while anchoring where she hosted the segment flawlessly.


 
 
 
 
 
Sonalee even posted the same on her Instagram with the caption “NamaskarMiShefali. GheunAaleAaheAajchayaBaatmya” (Namaste, This is Shefali. I am bringing you today’s news). Shefali is the name of Sonalee’s character in Tamasha Live.

Sonalee is known for her roles inNatarang, KshanbharVishranti, Ajintha, Jhimma, Dhurala and Hirkani. Known for her ace acting skills, Sonalee has not failed to take audiences by surprise yet again with her new avatar.

Kulkarni is essaying the role of a journalist in the upcoming drama. The innovative step taken by the makers to promote the film has created much hype on social media. Touted to be an out-and-out entertainer, Tamasha-Live is directed by Sanjay Jadhav. 

The movie has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience and is scheduled to release in the theatres on July 15th 2022.

