Tamil actor Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian tie the knot in an intimate wedding

Tamil actor Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian surprised their fans with news of their wedding!

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian, daughter of renowned actor Arun Pandian, have taken their love to the next level. The couple, who had been in a loving relationship for several years embarked on a beautiful journey of matrimony in a ceremony that exuded elegance and serenity

The engagement of Ashok and Keerthi, which had taken place a few months prior, had already set the stage for this grand celebration of love. In a display of simplicity and intimacy, the wedding ceremony was attended by only close relatives, ensuring that the focus remained squarely on the couple's deep affection for each other.

The picturesque venue of Itteri near Balayangottai, Tirunelveli, provided the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. Nestled in the heart of nature, the serene surroundings added an ethereal charm to the festivities. Official photographs from the wedding reveal the radiant couple in all their glory. Keerthi Pandian was an epitome of grace in her traditional attire, donning a saree adorned with a gajra that accentuated her timeless beauty. Ashok Selvan, equally dashing, sported a traditional ensemble that complemented the occasion perfectly.

With Soothu Kavvum, Ashok Selvan made his Tamil debut. Following that, he appeared in a number of successful films such as Pizzaa 2, Thegidi, Savale Samali, Manmatha Leelai, Hostel, and Some People. with 2021, Ashok made his Telugu film debut with Ninnila Ninnila, directed by Ani. I. V. Sasi. Ritu Varma and Nithya Menen also star in the film. In 2021, he made his Malayalam film debut as an antagonist in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Por Thozil, starring Ashok Selvan, was a box office smash that broke all records. The film received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. The film, which starred Sarathkumar, went on to gross an amazing Rs 50 crores at the box office. Currently, Ashok Selvan is looking forward to the release of Saba Nayagan, which is scheduled for later this year.

Bor Uyyy, his most recent film, was likewise highly welcomed by fans. Sarathkumar, Ritika Singh, and others also appeared in the film. It was favorably welcomed not only critically but also commercially.