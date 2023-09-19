Tamil actor-composer Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide

Vijay Antony's daughter, 16, was found hanging at their residence in Chennai

Vijay Antony

Tamil actor and composer Vjay Antony's daughter died on Tuesday allegedly by suicide at her residence in Chennai. The young girl was all of 16.

The 16-year-old was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the early hours and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors. She is among the two daughters of Antony and was studying in Class 12 at a private school here. A case of unnatural death was registered, and investigation is on, they said.

Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, "the news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima."

Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, "Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss."

Film maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family."

(With inputs from PTI)