Breaking News
PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Shinde greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi
Thane crime: Highly decomposed body of woman found; hunt on for live-in partner, female friend
PM's decision always in national interest, will support it: CM Shinde amid Women's Reservation Bill buzz
Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar promises timely resolution of disqualification pleas
Mumbai: Devotion and decorations on display as Ganesh festival begins
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamil actor composer Vijay Antonys daughter dies by suicide

Tamil actor-composer Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide

Updated on: 19 September,2023 11:53 AM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vijay Antony's daughter, 16, was found hanging at their residence in Chennai

Tamil actor-composer Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide

Vijay Antony

Listen to this article
Tamil actor-composer Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide
x
00:00

Tamil actor and composer Vjay Antony's daughter died on Tuesday allegedly by suicide at her residence in Chennai. The young girl was all of 16. 


The 16-year-old was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the early hours and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors. She is among the two daughters of Antony and was studying in Class 12 at a private school here. A case of unnatural death was registered, and investigation is on, they said.


Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, "the news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima."


Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, "Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss."

Film maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family."

(With inputs from PTI)

Regional Cinema News south cinema chennai tamil nadu Entertainment News Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK