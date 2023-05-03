Tamil actor-director Manobala passes away, Rajinikanth 'deeply saddened'

Manobala (69) started off his career as a director, making movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj

Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala died in Chennai on Wednesday following illness, film industry sources said. Various film personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, condoled his death.

Actor-director GM Kumar was among the first few celebrities to break the unfortunate news of Maobala's passing away. On Wednesday afternoon, he took to Twitter to share the sad news with his followers. While sharing the news, Kumar wrote, "Manobala Sir passed away".

Manobala Sir passed away😪😪😪 — G.M. Kumar (@gmkhighness) May 3, 2023

Manobala (69) started off his career as a director, making movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth expressed grief over the death of his "dear friend" and extended his sympathies with the family of the deceased. "Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away.

Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," film producer Dr Dhananjayan said in a tweet.

'Ponniyin Selvan II' star, Karthi also reacted to the news of the untimely demise of Manobala and took to Twitter to pay his last respect. Karthi wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP"

Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir. #RIP — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) May 3, 2023

A look back at Manobala's career

Manobala made his acting debut in 1979 with Bharthiraja's Tamil movie, 'Puthiya Vaarpugal'. Over the years, he acted in several hundred films in supporting roles. Later, the actor reportedly began working as an assistant director for Bharthiraja under Kalam Hassan's reference. Manobala was last seen in Kajal Aggarwal starter Tamil horror-comedy, 'Ghosty'.

Known for his comic roles, Manobala made his directorial debut in 1982 with the Tamil movie 'Agaya Gangai' and has directed over 25 films. 'Pillai Nila', 'Oorkaavalan', 'En Purusshanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan', 'Karuppu Vellai', 'Mallu Vetti Minor' and 'Paarambariyam', are some of the other popular works of Manobala to name a few.

Besides appearing in serials, the late actor-director has also directed a handful of television serials as well. He also made his name in the industry as a producer. Manobala has also appeared as one of the contestants on the popular Tamil reality cooking TV show, 'Cooku With Comali' in 2022.

-- With inputs from PTI