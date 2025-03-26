Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamil actor director Manoj Bharathiraja passes away CM MK Stalin pays tribute

Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja passes away; CM MK Stalin pays tribute

Updated on: 26 March,2025 10:00 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Top

Bharathiraja's son Manoj Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Ashwathi alias Nandana, and their two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani

Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja passes away; CM MK Stalin pays tribute

Manoj Bharathiraja. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja passes away; CM MK Stalin pays tribute
x
00:00

Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, son of legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, has passed away.


Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin took to his X account to mourn the late actor's death, writing, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Manoj Bharathiraja, son of actor and director Bharathiraja. He made his debut with the film Taj Mahal, directed by his father, and went on to act in many films, including Samuthiram, Alli Arjuna, and Varushamellam Vasantham, creating a mark for himself. He also tried his hand at directing."



"His unexpected demise at a young age is deeply shocking. I express my deepest condolences and comfort to Iyakkunar Imayam Bharathiraja, his family, and friends from the film industry who are grieving the loss of their beloved son," he added.

Several members of the Tamil film industry also paid their respects. Director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture of Manoj with his friends and wrote, "Really shocking to hear the news... can't believe you are no more, my brother. #Manoj gone tooooo soon... deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja, uncle, family, and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Actor, producer, and politician Khushbu Sundar wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is no longer with us. His untimely demise pains me. He was just 48 years old. May God give strength to his father, Thiru #Bharathiraaja, and his family to overcome this unbearable, painful loss. You will be missed, Manoj."

Manoj Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Ashwathi alias Nandana, and their two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani. More details regarding his final rites are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK