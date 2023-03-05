Teaser of 'Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani' reveals epic world of warriors and swaraj

The much-anticipated teaser for 'Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani,' hailed as one of Marathi cinema's biggest spectacles to date, debuted, presenting expectant audiences with a look into the film's extraordinary universe

Pic/ Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani Movie Poster

Touted to be one of Marathi cinema’s largest spectacles to date, the much anticipated ‘Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani’ trailer dropped, giving eager viewers a glimpse into the film’s extraordinary universe. Mammoth grandeur meets deathly grit in the trailer, which takes people back in time when brave hearts furiously battled to protect their people and honour. The film has been directed by Rahul Jadhav.

Starring Sonalee Kulkarni in the titular role, the terrific scenes are sure to send a chill down the spine with every dialogue Kulkarni’s character utters with majestic guts. Viewers will get a taste of the bloody battles and bellowing war cries, as fiery characters blaze through the screen in all their glory. Capturing the valiant life of the real-life great Maratha warrior queen, Chhatrapati Tararani, the film follows her valour and bravado against several foreign regimes for the pride and freedom of her people. She is remembered for her bravery in putting up a tenacious fight against and ending the Mughal king Aurangzeb's desire to demolish Swarajya. ‘Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani’.

Commenting on the occasion of the trailer release, Sonalee Kulkarni shared, "This has been an extremely difficult yet passionate project which has my heart and soul. To relate to such a brave historical figure and get the nuances right was a major challenge, which I deep-dived into. It is now for the viewers to relish our performances and I am excited and nervous to see their reaction."

Rahul Jadhav, director, commented, "The film is an ode to the rich Maratha culture and valiance. We have been patiently waiting for the day viewers get the first look into our labour of love and determination. They are sure to be stunned and in awe of the scenes as we are, even though we were the ones who shot the film. Everyone should watch out for some commendable performances of a lifetime"

The film has been produced by Planet Marathi of Akshay Bardapurkar in partnership with Deepa Tracy of Mantra Vision and coproduced by Creative Viibe's Soumya Vilekar and Sameer Arora. Its release date is scheduled to be announced soon.

