Teja Sajja-starrer 'Mirai' gets new release date; trailer to be out on August 28

The release date of actor Teja Sajja's upcoming film Mirai has been revised.

People Media Factory, the production banner behind the film, shared the update regarding the movie on social media along with a new poster. The announcement also confirmed that the trailer of the film will be released on August 28.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai features Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in lead roles. The new poster teases an intense face-off between the two actors.

Initially slated to release on September 5, the movie will now release in theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025.

"From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future. #MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August Get ready to witness India's most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga #MIRAI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER," wrote People Media Factory while sharing the poster.

Adding to the excitement, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have come on board as the official distribution partner, amplifying the film's pan-India reach, as per the press note shared by the makers.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai' blends myth, action, and cutting-edge visuals, promising a larger-than-life experience.

The story follows a fearless warrior chosen to safeguard nine sacred scriptures, setting the stage for an epic battle that fuses heritage with spectacle, as quoted in a press note.

The film also boasts a powerful supporting cast, including Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Saran, each bringing depth and intensity to the saga.

