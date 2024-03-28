Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty fractures arm after bike crash in US

As per the media reports, Naveen Polishetty was riding a bike in Dallas, Texas when his bike skid as he lost control

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who is known for his work in Telugu cinema, and rose to prominence with the sketches of the comedy collective 'AIB', has been injured as he met with a bike accident in the US recently.

As per the media reports, the actor was riding a bike in Dallas, Texas when his bike skid as he lost control. The actor tried to manoeuvre his bike but he lost control resulting in an injury to his arm. The actor's arm got fractured. Currently, he is receiving medical care in the US.

However, the actor is yet to share a statement on the same on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naveen was last seen in 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'.

The film, which was directed and written by P Mahesh Babu, also featured Anushka Shetty. Currently, Naveen is busy with the Kalyan Shankar directorial 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' alongside Sreeleela. The music is composed by Thaman S.

