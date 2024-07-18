This incident that came to light was when Sneha, a transgender activist in Hyderabad, shared her heartfelt gratitude towards Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda

Listen to this article Transgender activist recalls how Vijay Deverakonda's foundation helped her and the community in time of need! x 00:00

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most good-looking actors, consistently captivates the audiences with his irresistible charm both on, and off the screen, making him a fan favourite. His endearing persona is complemented by genuine kindness and a down-to-earth demeanour, exemplified recently during his heartwarming interaction and photo session with his adorable fans.

Transgender activist recalls how Vijay Deverakonda's foundation helped her

ADVERTISEMENT

One such incident that came to light was when Sneha, a transgender activist in Hyderabad, shared her heartfelt gratitude towards Vijay Deverakonda during a special appearance by the actor on Telugu Indian Idol 3. Sneha, who had approached Vijay Foundation seeking assistance due to a lack of means for herself and her community during the lockdown, recounted receiving a prompt response within 16 minutes of reaching out to the foundation.

Another family from Markapur in Andhra Pradesh also visited the sets of Telugu Indian Idol 3 to personally thank the actor for aiding their son's recovery following a series of major surgeries after an accident. The generous support from the Rowdy Star came to the spotlight during the latest episode of Telugu Indian Idol 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@vijaydeverakondafc)

The way Vijay Deverakonda reciprocates love to his fans speaks volumes about his kind and humble personality. Through the Deverakonda Foundation (TDF), he has extended crucial support to the transgender community in Hyderabad during the challenging COVID-19 lockdown period and significantly impacted the lives of 18 individuals from the transgender community.

Vijay never leaves a chance to make his ‘Rowdies’ feel loved and cared for. There are numerous news where Vijay is seen doing something special for his fans. This just is another testimony to how much love he has for his fans, and how much they love him.

On the work front, Vijay has received heaps of praise for his special appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ where he played the role of Arjuna. Fans hailed him as the perfect choice to play Arjuna and considered him a perfect fit for this character on screen if this mythological epic were ever made. Looking ahead, everyone is eager to know more about his next project, VD12 & SVC 59.