Tents replace vans on Shruti Haasan’s set

Actor discusses how makers of her Hollywood film, The Eye, adopted practices to reduce carbon footprint

Shruti Haasan

Having advocated for environmental causes for several years, Shruti Haasan was only delighted to be part of a film crew that took measures to reduce carbon footprint, while working on her next. The makers of the psychological thriller, The Eye, shot in Corfu and Athens, partnered with a sustainability consultancy to reduce environmental damages.

Haasan says, “Melanie Dicks [co-founder of the consultancy, Greenshoot, and the film’s co-producer] has had a successful run when it comes to educating and helping production houses to function in environmentally friendly ways. Here, we didn’t have generator-run vanity vans, and had separate trash recycling bins. Small steps go a long way in helping a company reduce [carbon] footprint.”

Also Read: I'm thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet people: Shruti Haasan

While vanity vans were replaced with tents powered by natural heaters, the cutlery was made of wood. “Even in my personal life, I practise recycling, including that of my clothes.” The Eye is a female-led thriller that is centred around a young widow who returns to the island where her husband died.

“It is about the woman’s search for answers. The role is among the best one’s I have played. I am drawn to women whose complexities are celebrated. The team is pretty much all-female, including the director, producer and writer. Since those who envisioned the project are also women, the experience has been amazing.” Meanwhile, Haasan will be seen in Veer Simha Reddy, with Nandamuri Balakrishna, and in Waltair Veerayya, with Chiranjeevi.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal