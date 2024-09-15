Thalapathy Vijay's final film was announced on Saturday. If reports are to be believed the actor has plans to go out in style. With his fees for his 69th film, he has become the highest paid Indian actor

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest paid actor in India, charges this whopping sum for his last film

Thalapathy Vijay is al set to start working on his last film. Yes, you heard that right! The 50-year-old actor is all set to draw the curtains on his acting career to pursue full-time politics and contribute to society through his political party. On Saturday, his last film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69' was announced. If reports are to be believed the actor has plans to go out in style. With the fees of his last film, he has become the highest-paid Indian actor beating the likes of superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others.

Thalapathy Vijay charges this whopping sum for his final film

According to multiple reports, Thalapathy Vijay has charged a whopping sum of Rs 250 crore for his next with director H Vinoth. It is a political drama with Aniruddh doing the music. For his recent release 'Greatest of All Times (GOAT), Vijay charged a whopping Rs 200 crore. He hiked his fee b Rs 50 crore for his last film. Producers did not bat an eye before agreeing to give the superstar a hefty cheque as the actor has time and again proven his superstardom at the box office. The actor's films has always have a great buzz and the first-day collections of his Tamil films are nothing short of exceptional.

About Thalapathy Vijay's final film of his career

At the helm of this monumental project stands the visionary director H Vinoth, offering a narrative that will push boundaries and set screens ablaze. The musical landscape of this epic will be crafted by none other than the maestro Anirudh Ravichander, ensuring that Thalapathy's swan song will resonate in hearts long after the credits roll. The production team is equally packed with stalwarts, with co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith. N. K joining forces to bring this silver-screen mammoth to life, while producer Venkat K Narayana leads the charge, determined to make the film as iconic as the star spearheading it.

We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🔥



Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay ♥️



The torch bearer of… pic.twitter.com/Q2lEq7Lhfa — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) September 14, 2024

The air crackles with electric anticipation as fans across the world prepare for one last ride with their beloved Thalapathy. The announcement has ignited a firestorm of emotion among Thalapathy's loyal fanbase, rallying to make certain that this film shatters every record in the book. The powerful tribute video along with the poster released by KVN Productions on the eve of this announcement has only fanned the flames of excitement. Raw and emotional testimonials from fans have painted a vivid picture of Vijay's impact, not just as an entertainer, but as a life-changing force for millions.

The film will be released in October 2025. Further details regarding the film will be shared in the days to come.