'Thalapathy' Vijay's 66th film titled 'Varisu'

The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday

Picture courtesy/Sri Venkateswara Creations's Twitter account

Actor Vijay's much-awaited 66th film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been titled 'Varisu' and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday.

The film's title 'Varisu' means 'Successor' or 'Heir' in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'.

Show full article