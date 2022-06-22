'Thalapathy' Vijay's 66th film titled 'Varisu'

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday

Picture courtesy/Sri Venkateswara Creations's Twitter account


Actor Vijay's much-awaited 66th film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been titled 'Varisu' and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday.




The film's title 'Varisu' means 'Successor' or 'Heir' in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'.


