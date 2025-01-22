Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Thangalaan actor Malavika Mohanan fascinated by the Cenotes of Mexico

Thangalaan actor Malavika Mohanan fascinated by the Cenotes of Mexico

Updated on: 22 January,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Malavika Mohanan, whose fiery performance as Aarathy in director Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ came in for widespread appreciation took a dip in a Cenote

Thangalaan actor Malavika Mohanan fascinated by the Cenotes of Mexico

Malavika Mohanan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Thangalaan actor Malavika Mohanan fascinated by the Cenotes of Mexico
x
00:00

Actress Malavika Mohanan, whose fiery performance as Aarathy in director Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ came in for widespread appreciation, seems to have literally been swept off her feet by the Cenotes of Mexico. 


The actress, who posted pictures of herself taking a dip in a Cenote, wrote, “Imagine discovering a secret water world tucked beneath the earth’s surface- voila, the Cenotes of Mexico!”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)


“Some are like giant natural bathtubs, open to the sky, surrounded by lush jungle, while others are tucked away like secret caves, only accessible through a narrow opening,” she explained.

Stating that she had read about Cenotes during an afternoon of wanderlusting almost a decade ago, the actress said, “They seemed so faraway to me, I only hoped that one day I might be able to experience it.”

Admitting that she didn’t know prior to this trip, the historical and cultural significance of these sites, Malavika said these aspects made it so much more interesting and shared some interesting facts.

She wrote, “To the Maya, cenotes held deep spiritual and cultural significance. They were considered sacred gateways to the underworld, known as ‘Xibalba’, the realm of the dead. Maya believed that the cenotes were a place where the gods resided, and the water within was seen as a direct link to the divine. As a result, cenotes were often used for religious rituals, including offerings and human sacrifices, to appease the gods or seek guidance.”

The actress concluded her note saying, “I’m sure the Mayas are looking down scowling at me for taking these photographs. Quite an antithesis of what they intended it to be.”

On the work front, Malavika has a number of interesting projects including The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas in the lead, and Sardar 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Malavika Mohanan mexico Thangalaan Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK