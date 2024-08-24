After its successful release in South Indian cinemas on August 15th, Thangalaan is now slated to hit theatres in Hindi on August 30t

Thangalaan’ is directed by Pa. Ranjith

The much-anticipated period drama ‘Thangalaan,’ directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Chiyaan Vikram alongside Malavika Mohanan, finally has an official Hindi release date. The film opened to superlative reviews and amazing fan reactions, also establishing its dominance at the box office. There has been a significant demand from exhibitors in the North to release the film in Hindi. After its successful release in South Indian cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on August 15th, the film is now slated to hit theatres in Hindi on August 30th.

The makers of ‘Thangalaan’ announced the Hindi release date on their social media handle, accompanied by a striking new poster. The caption read: “The Son of Gold Arrives in North India on August 30th. Prepare to experience the epic story of #Thangalaan.”

‘Thangalaan’ has already garnered attention for its intense action sequences, powerful performances, and Pa. Ranjith's signature storytelling. With its Hindi release, the film is poised to captivate a whole new segment of viewers. Thangalaan is a unique concept, and the treatment of the film has resonated with audiences. The film is a mystical period drama where Malavika Mohanan plays a tribal leader with mystical powers who clashes with Chiyaan Vikram's character.

‘Thangalaan’ has emerged as another cinematic spectacle from the South, bringing to life the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time of their discovery by the British. The film delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their own purposes.

While speaking about the film's genre, producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja said, "With Thangalaan, our intent was to break new ground by creating a sub-genre of 'Mystical Realism.' The film draws heavily from mythology, blending these profound elements with a real story to create something audiences can deeply relate to. This is an entirely new genre attempt—audiences have not experienced anything like this before. Who better to lead this experiment than Pa. Ranjith and Vikram? They are masters at pushing boundaries and consistently bringing something entirely new to the table."

‘Thangalaan’ is directed by Pa. Ranjith and stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The music for the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.