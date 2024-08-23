Chiyaan Vikram's latest release Thangalaan is being touted as mystical realism. But what is it? Find out what the film's producer Gnanavel Raja has to say about this new genre of film

Chiyaan Vikram in Thangalaan

Listen to this article Thangalaan producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja: 'The film draws heavily from mythology' x 00:00

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' has made a significant impact with its release on Independence Day. The film, filled with action and an intriguing story, not only captured the hearts of the masses but also created a phenomenon at the box office. Although the story explores the genre of period action-adventure drama, it has given rise to a new genre of mystical realism. 'Thangalaan' is based on a real story with mystical elements from our mythology woven into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking about film's genre, producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja said, "With Thangalaan, our intent was to break new ground by creating a sub-genre of 'Mystical Realism.' The film draws heavily from mythology, blending these profound elements with a real story to create something audiences can deeply relate to. This is an entirely new genre attempt—audiences have not experienced anything like this before. Who better to lead this experiment than Pa Ranjith and Vikram? They are masters at pushing boundaries and consistently bringing something entirely new to the table."

In the film, Malavika Mohanan played the character of Aarthi and she really nailed it. The actress has a mystical touch to her character. The glimpes of the same has left everyone intrigued after the release of Thangalaan trailer, while the film further took us into its mysterious world.

‘Thangalaan’ is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film takes ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Meanwhile, after the release of the film, Chiyaan Vikram thrilled his fans with the exciting announcement of 'Thangalaan Part 2' during a thank-you meet in Hyderabad. The announcement of the sequel was met with loud cheers from the audience, reflecting the film's positive reception across the South. At the event, Vikram shared, "[Pa] Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all loved 'Thangalaan' so much, we've already begun discussions for a sequel, and we plan to make it happen very soon.”

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.