THIS is where Pushkar Jog heads for the best vada pav in Mumbai

Pushkar Jog and Anand Pandit join mid-day.com's Mumbai Meri Jaan

Pushkar Jog/Rohit Kamble

Pushkar Jog and Anand Pandit join mid-day. com's Mumbai Meri Jaan, this week. The duo speak about their favourite places and share their memories in the city.

Pushkar says, "There's a vada pav centre in Dadar, near Kirti college. I don't think you get vada pav as good as that, anywhere in the city. You get chura and lal tikha along with it. Yummy!"

Speaking about the lingo he uses the most he says, "Apun hai na! Tension mat le. When Maharashtrians speak Hindi, there is a Marathi touch to it. So that's very funny, they mix both languages and speak."

