Thunivu: Ajith, Manju Warrier-starrer second single 'Kasethan Kadavulda' out now

Updated on: 18 December,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Chennai
'Kasethan Kaduvulda' is being crooned by Manju Warrier, Vaisagh, and Ghibran

Thunivu: Ajith, Manju Warrier-starrer second single 'Kasethan Kadavulda' out now

Ajith Kumar


The latest movie of the Tamil superstar, Ajith Kumar, 'Thunivu' is all set to be released on Pongal 2023, that is, January 15.


Tamil Nadu's biggest festival, Pongal will begin on January 15 and end on January 18 in 2023. The movie, directed by noted Tamil director H. Vinoth, is being produced by Boney Kapoor.



The action thriller has Ajith Kumar reportedly playing a slightly negative character. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead. This is the second movie of Warrier after the 2019 release, 'Asuran', in which she was cast opposite Dhanush.


The second song of the movie, 'Kasethan Kadavulda', is already out and is getting a huge response, although the makers have just released the lyrics and video is yet to come out.

'Kasethan Kaduvulda' is being crooned by Manju Warrier, Vaisagh, and Ghibran. The first song of the movie, 'Chilla Chilla', has become a major hit with more than 10 million views already. The lyrics are by Vaisagh; the music has been composed by Ghibran.

This is the third movie of the combine of Ajith Kumar, H. Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor after 'Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai'. Much of the movie has been shot in Hyderabad and Chennai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

