Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty will be seen sharing screen in the upcoming Malayalam film 'ARM' (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). The actors speak to mid-day.com about their experience working on the period drama

Tovino Thomas

Malayalam movie actor Tovino Thomas will next be seen in the film ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshaman). The actor will be seen playing three roles in the film. While the story starts in the 17th century it goes all the way to the 1990s tracing the life of three men of different generations of the same family.

Directed by debutante Jithiin Laal, the film will be released in 3D across languages in India on September 12. While one might recall the Malayalam cinema industry producing the first 3D film of India, the industry has not seen one in along time.

Why ARM will be released in 3D?

“Shooting with 3D cameras is a very tough thing to do. It takes more time and effort. ” says Tovino ahead of the release of his film.

“But what we have done is 3D conversion. People won't find out if we have shot it with 3D cameras or if it's 3D conversion because the technology has advanced and we have already got guidelines to shoot to convert it into 3D we have to shoot it in a particular way. Cinematographer was well aware of that.”

Working on a 3D film was a first for the entire team, stresses Tovino. “We all tried and put in our efforts, and I think it has come out really well. The story demands 3D. We want to take people to this particular village called Chiyothikavu, where this story is happening some 300 years back.”

The entire story across three generations is happening in Chiyothikavu. We haven't used the 3D element just for the action set pieces. Things coming at your face in 3D was not the sole idea. We have definitely have such sequences, but the whole idea is to keep people immersed in this world. Even if you're watching a romantic scene or an emotional scene, you're getting a 3D visual of it,” he added.

Tovino Thomas on comparison with 3D films in the West:

Hollywood 3D films are a common occurrence. With audience exposure to Hollywood quality of 3D visualization, does it worry the team about comparisons? “That's a dumb thing to expect. They're making movies with a budget of Rs 1, 500 crores or Rs 2, 000 crores. It's not the same we get to spend. We might have spent a maximum of Rs 30 crore for this movie. And if you are expecting the same output as a Rs 2, 000 crore movie from a 30 crore movie, I don't know what to say. But still, we have put in so much effort and we have managed to compete with such movies.

