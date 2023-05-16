Tovino Thomas will be seen headlining the Malayalam period drama 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM) scheduled to release later this year. The film has been mounted on a big scale

Tovino Thomas in Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Tovino Thomas is on cloud nine with the success of his recent release, the Malayalam film '2018'. The actor film reflects on how the people of Kerala stood together to fight against the devastating floods of 2018 which led to massive destruction of life and property. While the movie has been very well received and is proving to be the biggest film at the Malayalam box office.

While Tovino Thomas is elated by the reception of the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial, the actor is eagerly looking forward to his big budget film 'ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). The film, he says is mounted on a large scale as per Malayalam film industry standards. Ask him if it will do what 'RRR' did for Telugu cinema and 'KGF' and 'Kantara' did for Kannada cinema, he tells mid-day.com, "We cannot predict that. I wish and dream of everyone loving that movie. As far I know the movie has come out well. The editor called me up and said the film has come out well and I trust him. I haven't seen the film yet. But the post production is going on. While shooting the film itself we had a very good feeling about it. Hopefully, it will work for majority of the audience."

"I will try my best for the film to release everywhere. I want it to release across the world on the same day in multiple languages. But it is not very easy coming from Malayalam cinema. We usually release it for Malayalee diaspora all over the world. I want to release it for everyone across the world. The film has romance, action sequence, a treasure-hunt, emotions , revenge, whatever you can include in a movie we have included," he added.

Meanwhile, it was Tovino Thomas's 2021 superhero film 'Minnal Murali' that pushed him further as a pan-India star . The Netflix film was well promoted and was well received by audiences across the country and even outside the country. Talking about the sequel to the film and if they plan on a theatrical release for part 2, Thomas shares, "We want to release it in theatres. It deserve a theatre release. 'Minnal Murali' deserved a theatre release, but we did not have much options back then. The circumstances were such that a 50 percent restriction was imposed and we wanted to do justice to the movie. The only option we had was Netflix. Netflix has done a tremendous job in the promotion and placing of 'Minnal Murali'. I want it to release in theatres and Netflix to have OTT rights so that both parts can be available on Netflix," he signs off.

