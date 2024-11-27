Trilingual film Maa Kaali's world premiere was held at 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), attended by the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, and the Governor of Bengal, Ananda Bose

Producer Vandana Prasad, actor Abhishek Singh, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and director Vijay Yelakanti at IFFI

Trilingual film Maa Kaali, based on partition of India, premieres at IFFI, Goa CM Pramod Sawant praises it

Renowned production house and producer of National Award winning 2022 superhit film Karthikeya 2, People Media Factory’s upcoming trilingual film Maa Kaali received its world premiere at 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), attended by the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, and the Governor of Bengal, Ananda Bose, along with the producer Vandana Prasad, director Vijay Yelakanti, lead actor Abhishek Singh and DGP of Goa Police Alok Kumar IPS.

Maa Kaali premiered at IFFI Goa

Maa Kaali’s premiere received a standing ovation at the packed theatre from the audience as well as the respected dignitaries, who applauded the entire team of the film. Based on the erased chapter of Indian history, Maa Kaali delves into the untold chapters of Bengal, backed by a powerful story and impactful performances.

Highlighting the bloody truth of the ruthless massacre in Calcutta and Noakhali, Maa Kaali aims to bring forth the truth behind the Direct Action Day, which resulted into the partition of India. The socio-politically relevant subject of Maa Kaali makes it one of the most important films of the current time, depicting the persecution of Hindus and the communal turmoil of Bengal from 1946 to the present day Bangladesh.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant lauds the film

At the premiere, Goa CM Pramod Sawant shared his thoughts, "At the world premiere of Maa Kaali, I would like to congratulate the entire team of the film as well as the audience as the first viewers of the film. Maa Kaali is based on the partition of India and the Direct Action Day, coincidentally, the film premiered on 26th November, Constitution Day of India. Our country became independent in 1947, becoming India and Pakistan for a few years, later by 1971, it became Pakistan and Bangladesh, while one nation got divided into three parts... Maa Kaali is based on a true story and very few people have the courage to tell the truth, so I would like to thank the makers of the film. Direct Action Day is a black day in the history of our country, which led to massacres and the partition of India."



The CM also took to social media to applaud the team.

Attended the World Premier of movie 'Maa Kaali' (Erased History of Bengal) Directed by @VijayYelakanti, Produced by Vandana Prasad and performed by Shri @Abhishek_asitis at the 55th International Film Festival of India @IFFIGoa, which explores the erased history of massacres… pic.twitter.com/WqisOwVRTD — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 26, 2024

Overwhelmed by the response to the film at the coveted film festival, director Vijay Yelakanti shared, “It is a moment of pride and contentment for the entire team of Maa Kaali to not only showcase our film at IFFI but also be honoured with the gracious and kind words from the Hon CM of Goa Pramod Sawant ji and the governor of Bengal Ananda Bose ji. The warm response of the audience has been extremely encouraging and we look forward to the theatrical release of the film."

IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh shared, “It is a surreal feeling to witness our efforts being recognised and appreciated at such a prestigious platform. Maa Kaali is an extremely important film especially in today's scenario and we are glad that the audience resonated with the emotions and showered their love on us."

Written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, Maa Kaali is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and presented by makers of Karthikeya 2 People Media Factory. The pan-Indian film shot in Hindi and will release in Bengali and Telugu as well in theatres in 2025.