Breaking News
Axiom-4 mission: SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 35.02 per cent capacity
Mumbai: Mother Mary School in Nalasopara receives bomb threat, students evacuated
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Trisha Krishnans cryptic post for Thalapathy Vijay reignites dating rumours the picture says it all

Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic post for Thalapathy Vijay reignites dating rumours – the picture says it all

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic quote and birthday post for Thalapathy Vijay have fans speculating about their bond. In the photo, she gazes at him as he pets her late dog.

Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic post for Thalapathy Vijay reignites dating rumours – the picture says it all

Picture Courtesy/Trisha Krishnan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic post for Thalapathy Vijay reignites dating rumours – the picture says it all
x
00:00

Is there someone special in Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan's life? Well, netizens certainly seem to think so. 

The rumors mills suggest that Trisha is in a relationship with her 'Ghilli' co-star Thalapathy Vijay. Adding fuel to the rumors, she recently dropped a cryptic post about love on social media.


Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Trisha penned, “When you are full of love it confuses people who are full of shit.”


Before this, wishing Thalapathy on his 51st birthday, the 'Leo' actress treated her Insta users with an unseen image with Thalapathy.

The photo featured Trisha sitting beside Thalapathy on a sofa. While he playfully interacted with her pet dog Izzy, Trisha looked at him with a warm look in her eyes.

Trisha wished him on his special day saying, "Happy Birthday, bestest.”

Reacting to the post, one of the netizens shared, "How adorable you two cutieeees."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Whereas, another one penned, "Some bonds are written in cinema history... and our hearts...Timeless chemistry, forever favourites".

While some adored their chemistry, others expressed their displeasure after seeing the two together.

"Why would you even post this? So unnecessary! It's been ages since we saw him with his wife Sangeetha and these kind of private meeting photos are so unneeded! Well, can't blame you alone unfortunately!", one of the comments read.

Refreshing your memory, Trisha was left blushing during one of the events of their movie "Leo" as Thalapathy referred to her as a princess. The 'Beast' actor was heard saying, “I’m sure you all know who I’m talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I’m sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”

Work-wise, Trisha is all set to join forces with Suriya yet again in the upcoming drama "Karuppu", which is being made under the direction of RJ Balaji.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Trisha Krishnan thalapathy vijay Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK