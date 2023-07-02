Breaking News
Udhayanidhi Stalin surprises director Mari Selvaraj with luxury car worth Rs 40 Lakhs

Updated on: 02 July,2023 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mari Selvaraj, the acclaimed director of the successful film ‘Maamannan,’ has received a lavish gift worth over 40 lakh from Udhayanidhi Stalin, the film's producer and actor. The film has been garnering positive responses at the box office and critical acclaim

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mari Selvaraj, Source/Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin surprises director Mari Selvaraj with luxury car worth Rs 40 Lakhs
Mari Selvaraj, the acclaimed director of the successful film ‘Maamannan,’ has received a lavish gift worth over 40 lakh from Udhayanidhi Stalin, the film's producer and actor. The film has been garnering positive responses at the box office and critical acclaim. In a gesture of gratitude, Udhayanidhi decided to present Mari Selvaraj with a luxury car, symbolizing their shared success.


The Mini Cooper, valued at around 40-45 lakhs, serves as a token of appreciation for Mari Selvaraj's directorial skill and the impact he had on Udhayanidhi's acting career. The news of this generous gift has quickly spread across social media platforms, generating excitement and praise from fans and well-wishers.


The pictures capturing the moment of the car presentation have gone viral, capturing the attention of fans and the industry alike. Alongside Mari Selvaraj and Udhayanidhi Stalin, the photographs also feature Mari's family, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The images were taken outside Mari Selvaraj's residence, creating a personal and intimate touch to the occasion.


Udhayanidhi took to Twitter to share the photographs and clarify that the gift came from him as the producer of the film, rather than as an actor. Through his tweet, Udhayanidhi expressed his gratitude to Mari Selvaraj for bringing ‘Maamannan’ to life and acknowledged the film's tremendous commercial success. He emphasized the significance of the film's themes and its resonance with the Tamil community, attributing the achievements to the legacy of influential leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna, and Kalainar.

Fans eagerly await Mari Selvaraj's next directorial venture, while Udhayanidhi Stalin's multifaceted talents and ventures continue to captivate audiences in the world of cinema.

The generous gift of a luxury car from Udhayanidhi Stalin to Mari Selvaraj serves as a remarkable token of appreciation for the director's outstanding work on ‘Maamannan’. As the film continues to garner success and acclaim, this gesture symbolizes the strong bond between the director and producer.

