Unni Mukundan's Marco 2 shelved: 'Sequel would have been intensely scrutinised and face heavy cuts'

Updated on: 16 June,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Months after CBFC’s Thiruvananthapuram office was flooded with complaints against Marco’s graphic violence, actor Unni Mukundan shelves the actioner’s sequel

Unni Mukundan in Marco

Marco’s (2024) strong box-office run last December may have seeded the idea of a sequel in the makers’ minds, but six months on, things have taken a turn. Over the weekend, actor Unni Mukundan revealed that the Malayalam action thriller’s second instalment has been shelved. Reason? “Too much negativity around the project,” he cited.

The decision isn’t surprising considering Haneef Adeni’s directorial venture was widely criticised for its gory violence. In January, mid-day had reported that the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) regional office in Thiruvananthapuram was flooded with complaints against the movie that had graphic scenes, including the killing of a baby, the torture of a pregnant woman, and prolonged sequences of sexual violence. Audience members and advocacy groups had questioned how such content made it to the screen.


Now, sources within the CBFC have revealed that internal discussions had flagged Marco as a cautionary example. “The backlash was unprecedented. We received over 200 complaints in the first month of release,” a senior official said. It has been learnt that the audience’s reaction compelled the makers to rethink the second part. The insider added, “Given the public reaction and internal deliberation, if a sequel was to be made, it’d be intensely scrutinised and face heavy cuts.” 


Unni Mukundan Marco central board of film certification Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema Entertainment News

