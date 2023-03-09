South superstars Upendra, Kiccha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran promote 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'. The trailer for Underworld Ka Kabzaa has received praise from both audiences and the entertainment industry, raising the anticipation for the film's debut even higher

The excitement level for the release of Underworld Ka Kabzaa has now been raised a notch higher with the trailer receiving accolades from audiences as well as the entertainment industry. Fans are loving the action sequences and they believe that this film will be the biggest action drama entertainer of the year.

Recently, the team of 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' visited Mumbai. Producer Anand Pandit joined hands with the energetic Cause Riders, a community of motorcycle enthusiasts, to welcome the cast in a proper Bambaiya style. The hyperactive streets of Mumbai was graced with 50+ bikers across the city, with Anand Pandit, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa headlining the bike ride and this spectacular Kabzaa Convoy was later followed by a press conference.

During the press conference, Upendra shared how elated he is to come to Mumbai and to receive so much love from his fans, he cannot wait for them to witness his mighty powers as Arkeshwara in Underworld Ka Kabzaa.

Kiccha Sudeepa added, ‘Mumbaikars never fail to touch my heart. I am so happy to be back here. Audiences are giving so much love to our trailer, I hope they continue this love after the release of the film as well.’

Chandru added, "Underworld Ka Kabzaa is a special film for me and I am really looking forward to hearing the audience's response because there is another surprise on its way for them.”

Producer Anand Pandit shared, “When I visited Bangalore, they treated me with so much love and respect and I wanted to make sure they feel at home when they visit Mumbai. Everyone has shown so much love for our trailer, and I am sure audiences' love is just going to increase from here on once they watch our film, Underworld Ka Kabzaa.”

'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' has been dropping surprises for its fans ever since the announcement of the film was made! Recently the makers also revealed that Shivarajkumar along with Upendra, Kiccha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran will be a part of this film. 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' will have a Pan-India release in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada & Malyalam, on the 17th of March, 2023.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in Association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.