Varun Tej looks stylish in retro in second look of Matka, film gets a release date

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s much-awaited period mass action entertainer 'Matka' is in the last leg of shooting. Currently, the team is filming a very crucial and intense action episode involving Varun Tej and fighters. Directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment banners, 'Matka' is the highest-budgeted movie for Varun Tej.

As production nears completion with post-production happening simultaneously, the makers of Matka have announced the film's release date. The movie will hit theaters on November 14th, just ahead of Karthika Purnima, allowing it to capitalize on a long weekend.

The makers who previously stunned with the first look poster have also come up with the second look. Varun Tej exudes effortless elegance in the poster in retro avatar in a suit, as he walks on the stairs with a cigarette in his mouth. He indeed looks powerful and dapper here. Varun Tej has indeed wowed in two distinct looks that beautifully represented his character's evolution over time.

About Varun Tej's upcoming film 'Matka'

'Matka' is set to showcase nine intense action sequences, a record for Varun Tej's filmography. The actor worked with four accomplished stunt choreographers to bring these dynamic scenes to life. The film is intricately woven into the historical backdrop of Vizag, spanning the years 1958-1985. This is the first film that Varun shot for after his grand wedding in Italy with Lavanya Tripathi last year.

Karuna Kumar penned a powerful script and chose a period backdrop for the movie set across 24 years from 1958 to 1982. He is showing Varun Tej in four distinct avatars. Varun Tej’s diverse looks have already been teased in the first look and working stills. With the release date now confirmed, the makers promise to come up with regular updates.

Meenakshi Chaudhry and Nora Fatehi are the heroines opposite Varun Tej in the movie with music scored by GV Prakash Kumar and the cinematography handled by A Kishore Kumar. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor of the movie.