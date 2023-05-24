Veteran actor Chiranjeevi shares pics of 'Bholaa Shankar' song in Switzerland, fan says 'Super Boss'

Chiranjeevi tweeted about filming for a 'Bholaa Shankar' song in Switzerland and ‘leaking’ photos from the shoot

Telugu star Chiranjeevi, who was last featured in the film 'Waltair Veerayya,' is currently shooting a song for the Telugu action film 'Bholaa Shankar' in Switzerland along with the rest of the team.

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to tease fans with a glimpse from the shoot and wrote, "స్విట్జర్లాండ్ లో కళ్ళు చెదిరే అందాలతో మైమరిపించే లొకేషన్స్ లో భోళాశంకర్ కోసం తమన్నాతో ఆట పాట (Song Shoot ) ఎంతో ఆహ్లాదంగా జరిగింది! ఈ పాట ప్రేక్షకులందరినీ, మరింతగా అభిమానులందరినీ మెప్పిస్తుందని చెప్పగలను ! త్వరలోనే మరిన్ని సంగతులు పంచుకుందాం ! అప్పటివరకూ ఈ 'చిరు లీక్స్' పిక్స్"( The song shoot for Bhola Shankar in Switzerland was a lot of fun! I can say that this song will please all the audience, and more so, all the fans! Let's share more soon! Till then, these 'small leaks' pics (Face with Stuck-Out Tongue and Winking Eye Emoji).

In the first picture, Chiranjeevi appears seated on a chair while the crew prepares for filming. Another picture shows the dancers getting ready for the scene.

After the pictures shared, Chiranjeevi's fans wrote that they can’t wait to see the song in theatres. One tweeted, “I want this to be a good dance number. Boss (Chiranjeevi) dances like a dream (sic).” Another user wrote,"Boss always great." Third wrote, "All the best the boss for the movie # Bhola Shankar...we are waiting for many more hits and movie's from u @chirusir", and one social media user wrote, "Super Boss"

Also, one of the Twitter user, who was apparently present during the shooting, shared a small video clip of the song's shoot, and he wrote, "Annayya nenu chesaaa".

'Bholaa Shankar' is an action film that is directed by Meher Ramesh. Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the Tamil action film "Vedhalam," which stars Ajith Kumar, Lakshmi Menon, and Shruti Hassan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023.

