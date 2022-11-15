Veteran actor Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, passes away

The veteran actor, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year

Krishna. Pic- Sai Dharam Tej's Twitter handle

Veteran Telugu film actor Krishna took his last breath on Tuesday morning. He had suffered a heart attack and was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad.

The veteran actor, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year. The superstar of yesteryears was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. In January, he lost his elder son Ramesh Babu.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely saddened at the loss of #Superstarkrishna garu.can't imagine how tough this could be. Wishing all the strength to @urstrulymahesh anna and the family. May your soul RIP & you'll always be alive in our hearts sir.

om shanti"

Extremely saddened at the loss of #Superstarkrishna garu.

can't imagine how tough this could be.

Wishing all the strength to @urstrulymahesh anna and the family.

May your soul RIP & you'll always be alive in our hearts sir.

om shanti ð pic.twitter.com/QoaBdFrSSI — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) November 15, 2022

"A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of “Superstar” truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans," wrote actor Allari Naresh remembering the legendary actor.

A legend like no other, Krishna Garu taught us what the aura of “Superstar” truly means. My father was one of his biggest fans. No words to express the immense loss we all feel right now. My prayers are with @urstrulyMahesh sir, his entire family and fans ð. — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) November 15, 2022

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal