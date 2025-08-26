Veteran Bengali actor and politician Joy Banerjee recently passed away at the age of 62. The popular 1980s heartthrob died after being critically ill for a long time. Tributes poured in for the late actor as the news spread

Veteran Bengali actor and politician Joy Banerjee recently passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, August 25, 2025. The BJP politician had been reportedly hospitalised for the past ten days, where he was battling long-term respiratory illness and diabetes.

Joy Banerjee passes away

According to reports, Joy Banerjee, who suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on August 15. Following a brief discharge, his condition reportedly worsened, and he was placed on a ventilator on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

According to his secretary, Joy passed away at 11:35 AM on Monday. As per an IANS report, the secretary further went on to reveal, "He was admitted to a private hospital on August 15. Then, he was discharged on the next day. Later, his condition started deteriorating. On August 17, he was put on ventilation. He died today at 11:35 AM"

About actor Joy Banerjee

The late Joy Banerjee was a successful actor having an illustrious film career before he transitioned to politics. He was an active member of the political party BJP from 2014 to 2021. He even contested the West Bengal elections; however, he eventually resigned and said he would no longer be a representative.

Joy Banerjee was born on May 25, 1963. He debuted in the entertainment industry in 1982 with 'Aparupa' alongside actress Debashree Roy. He is known to have made an indelible mark in the cinematic world. He was seen leading many films such as Hirak Jayanti, Milan Tithi and many others. His performance in the film Chopper was especially hailed by the audience and critics alike.

Joy Banerjee had tied the knot with Trinamool Congress Councillor Ananya Banerjee; however, the marriage did not last long. Nevertheless, Ananya had been there for him till his last breath. Talking of his death, Ananya reportedly said, "I have tried to be there for his mother and the rest of the family, whatever they need. He has been ill for a long time. Lately, he would gasp for breath if he spoke a little. Still, I thought he would come back. He had an indomitable vitality."

He later married Ankita Banerjee. Joy is survived by his wife and mother.