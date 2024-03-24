Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68 x 00:00

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68.

Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said. He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU. Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'.

Deb had acted in over 200 works - theatre, serial, film and web series. He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever