Veteran Kannada film director SK Bhagawan no more

Renowned veteran Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away this morning. He was 89 and the cause of death is suspected to be an age-related illness. More details are awaited in this regard.

A while ago Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to confirm the news and express grief over the demise.

He wrote a special message for the late director in Kannada which translates to - "Renowned director of Kannada film industry Shri S. K. I was very saddened to hear the news of Bhagavan's death. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain."

He continued, "Dorai-Bhagavan duo has given many tasteful films to Kannada cinema. Dr and his friend Dorai Raj directed 55 films including 'Kasthuri Niwas', 'Eradu Soyam', 'Bayalu Dari', 'Giri Kanye', 'Hosa Lekuk' starring Rajkumar. Om Shantih."

Born on July 5, 1933, Bhagavan began performing in theatre plays at an early age alongside Hirannaiah Mithra Mandali. In 1956, he began working in the movie industry as Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri's assistant. Soon, he was listed alongside A.C. Narasimha Murthy as the co-director of 'Rajadurgada Rahasya' (1967). When he co-directed 'Jedara Bale' (1968) with Dorai Raj under the moniker Dorai-Bhagavan, he made his professional directorial debut. They were the first Kannada filmmakers to make James Bond-style films.

In the following years, the duo directed many films such as 'Kasturi Nivasa,' 'Eradu Kanasu', 'Bayaludaari', 'Gaalimaatu', 'Chandanada Gombe', 'Hosa Belaku', 'Benkiya Bale', 'Jeevana Chaitra', and more Bond-style films like 'Goa Dalli C.I.D 999,' Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999, and Operation Diamond Racke Together with Rajkumar, the team produced a number of films with Anant Nag and Lakshmi, the most of which were adapted from books. After Dorai Raj passed away, Bhagavan took a long break from directing; their last film together was 'Baalondu Chaduranga' in 1996. He made a comeback in 2019 with Aduva Gombe, the 50th movie he has directed, at the age of 85.

