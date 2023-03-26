Breaking News
Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

Updated on: 26 March,2023 11:11 PM IST  |  Kochi
mid-day online correspondent |

Innocent was in critical condition in the hospital for quite sometime

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

Innocent


Veteran Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday. He was 75.


He was admitted to the hospital nearly two weeks back due to breathing issues. The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago and according to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated.



Covid also has taken a heavy toll on him after he tested positive for it thrice in the past three years.


 

