Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

Innocent was in critical condition in the hospital for quite sometime

Innocent

Veteran Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent passed away in a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday. He was 75.

He was admitted to the hospital nearly two weeks back due to breathing issues. The 75-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was diagnosed with cancer some years ago and according to sources, Innocent had suffered a fall after which his health deteriorated.

Covid also has taken a heavy toll on him after he tested positive for it thrice in the past three years.