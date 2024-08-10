The news of the veteran Marathi film actor Vijay Kadam's demise was confirmed by his friend and actor Jaywant Wadkar. He breathed his last at his home in Mumbai at the age of 68.

Vijay Kadam

Listen to this article Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passes away x 00:00

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passed away on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and actor Jaywant Wadkar.

Speaking with ANI, Jaywant shared that Vijay Kadam breathed his last at his home in Mumbai at the age of 68.

"He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially he recovered but his health eventually deteriorated. Around 25 days ago, he even got an acidity attack," Jaywant shared.

In the fond memory of Vijay Kadam, Jaywant described Kadam as a versatile talented artiste.

"He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades long career. It's impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He's like my family," Jaywant added.

Vijay Kadam's cremation will take place this afternoon at the Andheri-Oshiwara crematorium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever