Veteran actor Uttam Mohanty, known for his significant contribution to the Odia film industry, has been battling liver cirrhosis. While earlier reports suggested that his health was critical, new reports indicate that he has been airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment. The 64-year-old actor has been transferred, and his family members, along with close associates, have confirmed that specialists in Delhi are overseeing his care.

Uttam Mohanty airlifted to Delhi

It has been revealed that Mohanty was airlifted to a private hospital in Delhi on February 8, 2025. He was taken to Delhi on Saturday evening after his condition deteriorated and became critical. His wife, renowned actor Aparajita Mohanty, and their son, Odia cinema star Babushaan, accompanied him on the flight.

The veteran actor was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar three days ago and was placed on ventilator support, as per reports. While speaking to the media earlier, his son Babushaan confirmed that arrangements were made in advance to airlift him to Delhi for expert medical care.

Manoj Sahu, the head of the department of gastroenterology at the hospital, shared that Uttam has been undergoing treatment. He stated, "Uttam Mohanty is undergoing treatment for cirrhosis of the liver. He is in the ICU, and his condition is stable. We discussed his health with his family. We are making arrangements to shift him. He is on organ support, so he can be transferred via air ambulance."

About liver Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis of the liver is a late-stage liver disease characterized by permanent scarring (fibrosis) of the liver tissue due to long-term damage. It occurs when healthy liver cells are gradually replaced by scar tissue, leading to liver dysfunction and impaired blood flow.

About veteran actor Uttam Mohanty

Uttam Mohanty is regarded as one of the most iconic and respected figures in the Odia film industry. He made his acting debut in 1977 with the film Abhiman, and soon after its release, he quickly rose to stardom. Since then, he has been ruling hearts for over three decades.