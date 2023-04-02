Breaking News
Veteran Tollywood actor Costumes Krishna passes away

Updated on: 02 April,2023 11:53 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Veteran Tollywood actor and producer Costumes Krishna passed away due to age-related ailment on Sunday in Chennai. The costume designer-turned-actor, who played character actor in many Tollywood movies, breathed his last at his residence in Chennai, according to reports

Pic/ IANS


Veteran Tollywood actor and producer Costumes Krishna passed away due to age-related ailment on Sunday in Chennai.


The costume designer-turned-actor, who played character actor in many Tollywood movies, breathed his last at his residence in Chennai, according to reports.



Several Tollywood personalities have condoled the death of Costumes Krishna and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.


Hailing from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, his real name was Madasu Krishna. He shifted to Madras in 1954 to work as assistant costume designer. Within a short period of time, he established himself and later worked as full-time costume designer in Ramanaidu's studio.

Costumes Krishna designed costumes for many top actors including NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chiranjeevi, Vanishree, Jayasudha, Jayaprada and Sridevi. The costumes designed by him were the trendsetters in those days.

On the advise of director Kodi Ramakrishna, Costumes Krishna started acting in movies. 'Bharat Bandh' (1991) was his first movie, in which he played the villain. He went on to act in over 100 films in a career spanning over decades. He played different roles as a character actor in movies like 'Pellam Chebite Vinali', 'Police Lockup', 'Allari Mogudu', 'Villain' and 'Puttintiki Ra Chelli'.

He also produced 'Aswaddhama' starring superstar Krishna, which became a blockbuster. He also produced a few other movies including 'Pelli Pandiri' and 'Arundhati'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

