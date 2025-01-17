Vidaa Muyarchi new trailer: Ajith Kumar promises explosive action & high octane drama

Director Magizh Thirumeni’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, will release on February 6 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

It's official! Director Magizh Thirumeni's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vidaa Muyarchi', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, will release on February 6 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

The announcement came by way of a new trailer that the production house Lyca released on Thursday.

The new trailer shows Ajith playing the character of a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (played by Trisha). At one point, Ajith’s character is seen kind of feeling lost. He says, “I don’t know about this generation Kayal. But when we were kids, if our watches broke, we would fix them. If our TVs malfunctioned, we would repair them. We wouldn’t throw them away.” The trailer also gives away the fact that Regina Cassandra plays Arjun’s wife in the film, while Arjun plays a character called Rakshith.

The trailer, in general, shows Ajith going in search of something or someone and in the process taking on goons and conniving cops in foreign lands. All in all, the film promises to have some explosive action sequences and a full-fledged entertainer.

The news of the film releasing on February 6 is bound to delight fans of actor Ajith Kumar as the release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens for Pongal this year, was unexpectedly pushed.

Now, with Lyca Productions announcing that it will be releasing the film on February 6, the smiles are back.

Meanwhile, the popular OTT platform Netflix has announced that it has brought the streaming rights of the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ after its theatrical release.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ has had huge expectations riding on it for a number of reasons. Apart from the fact that it features Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film is being keenly watched as it is being directed by one of Tamil cinema’s finest directors, Magizh Thirumeni, known for making stylish action entertainers.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ has a tag line, which when translated in English reads, “When everything and everyone forsakes you, believe in yourself.”

Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Om Prakash and editing is by N B Srikanth.

