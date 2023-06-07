Video of Siddharth singing at Sharwanand's wedding goes viral

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2023 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actor Siddharth surprised everyone at actor Sharwanand's wedding by going on stage and singing the song 'Oye Oye'

Actors Sharwanand (left) and Siddharth (right) in 'Maha Samudram's' movie poster, Pic/Sharwanand's Instagram

Actor Siddharth surprised everyone at actor Sharwanand's wedding by going on stage and singing the song 'Oye Oye'.

A video of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he is seen walking up to the stage and joining the band performing. He is then seen breaking into an impromptu gig as he sings 'Oye Oye' from his 2009 Telugu film 'Oye'.

The actor, who is seen in an all white suit, receives a thunderous response from the crowd who is seen hooting, whistling and cheering for him as he showcased his vocal prowess.

Siddharth and Sharwanand became good friends after working on the sets of their film 'Maha Samudram' last year.

He will next be seen in 'Takkar' and 'Indian 2', which stars Kamal Haasan.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



