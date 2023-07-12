Vijay Deverakonda does glam like never before in a Rs 3,15,500 outfit

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2023 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
For his recent public appearance, Deverakonda opted for a designer ensemble by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unconventional style and he never fails to make a statement whenever he appears in public. The Dear Comrade star has a larger than life approach to fashion and his latest look is a testament to that.


For his recent public appearance, Deverakonda opted for a designer ensemble by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The outfit, which consisted of a kurta and trousers, was paired with a tuxedo and stole, creating a fusion look that perfectly epitomizes Deverakonda's unique style. The ensemble comes at a staggering price tag of Rs 3,15,500.


Deverakonda's ability to curate looks with basic joggers, a simple t-shirt and signature chappals, reflect this superstar’s simplicity when it comes to fashion


On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda are all set to appear in the  lead roles for the movie  'Kushi' which is all set to hit the theaters on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.  After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'. The internet already cannot wait to see this pairing again, with many of them going online to post a series of tweets:

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film. In Kushi, what Vijay brings along is a soulful couple song, 'Aradhya' from the film. Recently, while speaking about the 'Aradhya' song, Vijay said, "Aradhya is a song about a young couple that’s very much in love and its that one year after marriage where you are having your own space, your own intimacy, you just have all the time and this person all for yourself. So, its about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before shit hits the ceiling. And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married but in some sort of way, when I get married this is how I would like to see my married life to be."

The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, 'Kushi' is important as her last release 'Shaakuntalam', which did not perform as expected at the box office. Vijay's Hindi debut 'Liger' was promoted on a large scale but did not do well at the box office either. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.

